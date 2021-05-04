Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.36

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $16.55. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 5,456 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

