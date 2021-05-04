Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700- EPS.

HSIC stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

