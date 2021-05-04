HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.91 ($99.90).

HFG opened at €70.06 ($82.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

