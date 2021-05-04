Helix (HLIX) Hits One Day Volume of $158.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Helix has a total market cap of $182,035.57 and $158.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003312 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

