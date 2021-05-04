Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.45 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

