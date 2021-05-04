Hefren Tillotson Inc. Sells 3,075 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. 916,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,857,158. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

