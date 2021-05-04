H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.40 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,916,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

