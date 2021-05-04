HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $222.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $205.61 and last traded at $204.51, with a volume of 37246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,052 shares of company stock valued at $83,589,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

