HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $29,607,123.12 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.