HC Wainwright Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $41.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGNX. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MacroGenics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.