Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary Sells 2,486 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Edward Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00.

NYSE HVT opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.