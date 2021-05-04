Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $863,000 Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

INFI stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

