Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 309,960 shares worth $19,200,113. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.