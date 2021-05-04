Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 39 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $858.91 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $864.08 and its 200-day moving average is $875.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

