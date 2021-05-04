Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,450 shares of company stock worth $25,601,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

