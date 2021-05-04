Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

