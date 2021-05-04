Hannover Rück SE (HVRRY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.97 on May 20th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.974 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

