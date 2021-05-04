Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanger will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 266,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

