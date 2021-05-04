Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,434.73

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,434.73 ($31.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,599 ($33.96). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,588 ($33.81), with a volume of 569,765 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,434.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.54.

In other Halma news, insider Dame Louise Makin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

