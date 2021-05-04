Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce sales of $106.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.79 million and the highest is $108.10 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $427.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $427.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $436.90 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $437.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 141,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

