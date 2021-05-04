Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

