Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

HNRG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

