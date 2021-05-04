H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,458.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $69.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

