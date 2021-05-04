GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.15 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $73.08 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001876 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,202,891 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.