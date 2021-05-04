GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.