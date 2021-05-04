GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4,846.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

