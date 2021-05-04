GWM Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

