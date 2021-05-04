GWM Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.