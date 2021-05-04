GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,817 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PEY opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.