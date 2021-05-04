GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.13. 24,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,964. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.