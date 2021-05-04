GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.16. 67,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

