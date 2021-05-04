GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 954 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

