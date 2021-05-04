GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 89,843 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during trading on Tuesday. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

