GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.
SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
