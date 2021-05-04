GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.