GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 795,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,962,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,654. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

