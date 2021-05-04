GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $29.28 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. 58,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,835. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.