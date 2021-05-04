GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,394 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXU. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 684,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,481 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 399,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 450,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,014. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

