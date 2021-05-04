GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,329 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,988. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

