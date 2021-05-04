Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

