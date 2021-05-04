Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Guild stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,700. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $454.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $15,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

