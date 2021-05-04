Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GH stock opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 792,275 shares of company stock valued at $125,504,241 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

