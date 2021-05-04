Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $70.85 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

