Groupon (GRPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

