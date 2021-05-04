Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

