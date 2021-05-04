Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$35.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.60.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$35.73 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The stock has a market cap of C$33.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.07.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

