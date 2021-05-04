Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Down to $16.17

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $15.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 3,307 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $975.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,485. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

