Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $76.49. 536,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,857. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

