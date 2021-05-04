GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.87.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,609. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

