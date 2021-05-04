Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 39,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.32.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
