Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 39,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock worth $160,156. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.