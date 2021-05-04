Golden Goose Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $257,391.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00280203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.26 or 0.01193539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.57 or 0.00742747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,256.85 or 1.00165165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

